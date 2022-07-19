Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 154,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

