Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 77,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GDX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. 627,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,729,426. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

