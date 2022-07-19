Pax Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.97 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00071933 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013277 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.