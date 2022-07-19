Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera Sells 3,103 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $356,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paychex alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58.

On Friday, July 8th, Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $119.17. 83,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.