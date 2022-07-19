Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

