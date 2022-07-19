Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $558,018.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $558,018.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

