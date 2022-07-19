Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.15 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

