Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Pentair by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pentair by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

