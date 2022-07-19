Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 390 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

