Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

AMP stock opened at $230.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day moving average is $280.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.