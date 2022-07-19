Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.