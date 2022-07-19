Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $210.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.