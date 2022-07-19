Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

