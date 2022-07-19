Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

