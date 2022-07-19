Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

HP stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

