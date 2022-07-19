Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCO opened at $280.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

