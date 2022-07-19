Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.24.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
