Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 597 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

