Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Up 14.9%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.00. 123,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 203,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$244.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$29,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,659.34. In related news, Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$29,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,659.34. Also, insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

