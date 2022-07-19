Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,601. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

