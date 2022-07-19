Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

