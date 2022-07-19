Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Photo-Me International Stock Performance

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. Photo-Me International has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.24 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £350.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.12.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.55) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.