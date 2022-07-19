Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PLL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 7,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,735. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,993.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $183,677.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,961.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

