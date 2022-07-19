Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,815,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

