Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 434,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Pine Island Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PIPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 73,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,217. Pine Island Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Pine Island Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pine Island Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the businesses in the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors.

