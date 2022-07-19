Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $580,040,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.3 %

WY stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

