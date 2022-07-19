Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

