Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.