Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $15.54 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $666,860,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

