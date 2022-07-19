Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

NYSE VLO opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

