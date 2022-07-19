Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.