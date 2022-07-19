Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

