Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Trading Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Company Profile
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
