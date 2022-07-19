Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PINS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 461,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,293,568. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,199 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.