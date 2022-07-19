Piper Sandler Increases Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $20.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,677,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,739,902.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,852,304 shares of company stock worth $29,941,538. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.