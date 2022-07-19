Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

