PlutusDeFi (PLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,204.96 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com.

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.