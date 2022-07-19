Po.et Reaches Market Cap of $94,699.56 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $94,699.56 and approximately $17.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.54 or 1.00059412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

