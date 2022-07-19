Polkadex (PDEX) Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00006107 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $10.58 million and $527,346.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00391899 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018968 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
