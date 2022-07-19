PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $686,119.01 and approximately $131,394.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
