Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. Populous has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $224,229.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

