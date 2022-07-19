PotCoin Trading Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $500,791.06 and approximately $313.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.91 or 0.06995493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00258837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00113333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00654645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.36 or 0.00547109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001384 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006291 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,209 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

