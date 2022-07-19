PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Up 2.4%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 7,954,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,964,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of £85.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

