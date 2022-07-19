Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pretium Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,087,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 674,068 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

