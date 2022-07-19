Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.473 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter.

