Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.
Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.473 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Value ETF (PY)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.