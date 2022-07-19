Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.