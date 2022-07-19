Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $159,162.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00393477 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

