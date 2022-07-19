ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $37.42

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $36.42. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 12,092 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.