Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,455,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 368.2 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of PROSF remained flat at $64.45 during trading hours on Monday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

