Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $71.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 214.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $6,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

